Air assault training at Fort Indiantown Gap

ANNVILLE, Pa. -- Fort Indiantown Gap hosted its first-ever air assault training on Thursday.

The military installation hosted the U.S. Army Air Assault School, a 10-day course, designed to prepare soldiers for missions involving helicopters. The training is an opportunity for soldiers to master rappelling techniques and procedures for sling loading equipment for air transport.

"In combat, there are possibly places that you could not get to by other means of transport," says Col. Robert Hepner, Garrison Commander at Fort Indiantown Gap. "So what they would do, is they would air assault into locations that are very remote using helicopters."

200 soldiers took part in the air assault course. 98 percent of them are from Pennsylvania.