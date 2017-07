× Biglerville fire damages two apartment buildings, displaces 27 residents

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.–A fire in Biglerville has displaced 27 residents this evening.

Crews were called to South Main Street around 5:45 p.m. for a report of a three-alarm fire.

Officials say the fire started on the third floor of an apartment building and spread to a second apartment next door.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.