Carlisle man accused of trying to steal $400 worth of items at Giant self-checkout aisle

CARLISLE — A Giant supermarket customer was arrested by Carlisle police Tuesday after allegedly trying to steal more than $400 worth of groceries in the self-checkout aisle.

Police say Stephen Matrise, 27, of the 400 block of Pitt Street, was observed pushing a cart full of merchandise into the self-checkout aisle by Giant store detectives.

He allegedly scanned and paid for $43.13 worth of merchandise in the cart, but was found to have $403.27 in additional items that were not paid for.

Matrese is charged with one count of retail theft. He will be sent a summons through Magisterial District Judge Jonathan R. Birbeck’s office.