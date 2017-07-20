× Chambersburg man charged with attempted homicide after firing gun during domestic dispute

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Chambersburg man is facing charges after firing a handgun at the head of the victim during a domestic dispute.

Jose Lopez, 23, is charged with criminal attempt homicide and aggravated assault for his role in the incident.

In the early morning hours of July 19, Lopez and the victim were engaged in a heated argument in Saint Thomas Township.

At one point, Lopez fired a gun at the head of the victim.

Now, he is facing charges.