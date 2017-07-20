× Denver woman charged with harassment and disorderly conduct after taking pictures of children

DENVER BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Denver woman is being charged after an incident in her neighborhood on June 23rd, where she was reportedly taking pictures of small children, according to the East Cocalico Township Police Department.

Faith Sommers, 64, of Denver, was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after witnesses saw her taking pictures of small children on the 100 block of Beech street, where she resides. Sommers claimed, according to a press release, that she believed the children were spying on her, and following her. While still operating her camera, Sommers backed out of her driveway, and nearly hit nearby children, who were on their bicycles at the time. Sommers was cited for a similar incident just a week before, on June 15th.

Sommers was sent a summons to appear in District Court.