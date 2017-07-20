Franklin County man facing corruption of minors charge
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Lurgan man is facing charges after admitting to sexual interaction with an underage girl.
Ryland Dague, 23, is facing a corruption of minors charge after admitting to his involvement in the incident.
Children and Youth Services forwarded police a referral about possible illegal sexual interactions from two years ago.
At the time, the alleged interactions were between a then 14-year-old girl and Dague, who was 21 at the time.
After an investigation, police determined these crimes were committed and Dague confessed to his involvement.
Now, he is facing charges.
