× HACC employee to swim English Channel to raise money for students

HARRISBURG, Pa.–A Harrisburg Area Community College employee is set to swim the English Channel to raise money for the students attending the Central Pennsylvania institution.

Louise Hyder-Darlington is part of a six-person relay team attempting the feat.

From July 29 to August 5, the relay team will swim a combined 21 miles, starting in Dover, England and finishing up in Calais, France. They will have support from the Channel Swimming and Piloting Federation as well as a safety-boat pilot.

“Swimming the English Channel, the Everest of open-water swims, will require amazing physical endurance, stamina, strength and incredible mental endurance,” Hyder-Darlington said.

The 57-year-old HACC cataloging specialist’s journey through the Channel will benefit the Emergency Assistance Fund of the HACC Foundation. The funds are available to assists the students who are facing financial emergencies and unexpected financial burdens, according to the release.

“When I think of the challenge that lies ahead, I tell myself not to give up,” Hyder-Darlington said. “HACC students face a similar challenge. College is a challenge that requires physical and mental endurance, stamina and strength along with institutional and social support. HACC students, many of whom are first within their families to attend college, face barriers to success. They have jobs, families and community obligations in addition to school.”

She continued, “Fortunately, like me, they are always surrounded by ‘safety boats,’ but they need help to keep these safety boats afloat. When our students feel like they’re drowning, supporters can help pull them to safety.”

Hyder-Darlington is also using this swim to prepare herself for a solo attempt of the English Channel in August 2018.

To support her, click here and follow her on social media with #Swim4HACC.