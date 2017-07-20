× Here are some spots where York County seniors can cool off during heat wave

YORK — Here is a list of senior centers in York County that will be designated as cooling stations during a heat wave.

According to York County communications director Mark Walters, the York County Office of Emergency Management does not activate a heat emergency plan involving cooling stations until the National Weather Service declares a heat wave, which is typically three consecutive days of forecast temperatures of 90 degrees and above. As such, none of York County’s designated cooling stations are active this week.

YORK COUNTY COOLING STATIONS

Crispus Attucks Association

605 S. Duke St.

York, PA

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Phone: (717) 848-3610

September House

1251 West King Street

York, PA 17404

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Phone: (717) 848-4417

White Rose Senior Center, Inc.

27 South Broad Street

(Broad Park Apartments)

York, PA 17403

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Phone: (717) 843-9704

Yorktown Senior Center, Inc.

509 Pacific Avenue

York, PA 17404

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Phone: (717) 854-0693

Delta Area Senior Center, Inc

5 Pendyrus Street – Suite 1

(Front and Hill Streets)

Delta, PA 17314

Hours: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Phone: (717) 456-5753

Dillsburg Senior Activity Center, Inc.

1 North Second Street

Dillsburg, PA 17019

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Phone: (717) 432-2216

Golden Connections Community Center, Inc.

20-C Gotham Place

North Main Street Extended

Red Lion, PA 17356

Hours: Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Phone: (717) 244-7229

Heritage Senior Center, Inc.

3700-4 Davidsburg Road

Dover, PA 17315

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Phone: (717) 292-7471

Northeastern Senior Community Center

131 Center Street

(Otterbein United Methodist Church)

Mount Wolf, PA 17347

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Phone: (717) 266-1400

Red Land Senior Center, Inc.

736 Wyndamere Road

Lewisberry, PA 17339

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Phone: (717) 938-4649 or (717) 938-4640

South Central York County Senior Center, Inc

150 East Main Street

New Freedom, PA 17349-9750

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Phone: (717) 235-6060

Stewartstown Senior Center, Inc.

26 S. Main Street

(Stewartstown United Methodist Church)

Stewartstown, PA 17363

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Phone: (717) 993-3488

Susquehanna Area Senior Center, Inc.

2427 Craley Road

Wrightsville, PA 17368

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Phone: (717) 244-0340

Windy Hill on the Campus

1472 Roth’s Church Road, Suite 103

Spring Grove, PA 17362

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Phone: (717) 225-0733