Here are some spots where York County seniors can cool off during heat wave
YORK — Here is a list of senior centers in York County that will be designated as cooling stations during a heat wave.
According to York County communications director Mark Walters, the York County Office of Emergency Management does not activate a heat emergency plan involving cooling stations until the National Weather Service declares a heat wave, which is typically three consecutive days of forecast temperatures of 90 degrees and above. As such, none of York County’s designated cooling stations are active this week.
YORK COUNTY COOLING STATIONS
Crispus Attucks Association
605 S. Duke St.
York, PA
Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Phone: (717) 848-3610
September House
1251 West King Street
York, PA 17404
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Phone: (717) 848-4417
White Rose Senior Center, Inc.
27 South Broad Street
(Broad Park Apartments)
York, PA 17403
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Phone: (717) 843-9704
Yorktown Senior Center, Inc.
509 Pacific Avenue
York, PA 17404
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Phone: (717) 854-0693
Delta Area Senior Center, Inc
5 Pendyrus Street – Suite 1
(Front and Hill Streets)
Delta, PA 17314
Hours: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Phone: (717) 456-5753
Dillsburg Senior Activity Center, Inc.
1 North Second Street
Dillsburg, PA 17019
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Phone: (717) 432-2216
Golden Connections Community Center, Inc.
20-C Gotham Place
North Main Street Extended
Red Lion, PA 17356
Hours: Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Phone: (717) 244-7229
Heritage Senior Center, Inc.
3700-4 Davidsburg Road
Dover, PA 17315
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Phone: (717) 292-7471
Northeastern Senior Community Center
131 Center Street
(Otterbein United Methodist Church)
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Phone: (717) 266-1400
Red Land Senior Center, Inc.
736 Wyndamere Road
Lewisberry, PA 17339
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Phone: (717) 938-4649 or (717) 938-4640
South Central York County Senior Center, Inc
150 East Main Street
New Freedom, PA 17349-9750
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Phone: (717) 235-6060
Stewartstown Senior Center, Inc.
26 S. Main Street
(Stewartstown United Methodist Church)
Stewartstown, PA 17363
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Phone: (717) 993-3488
Susquehanna Area Senior Center, Inc.
2427 Craley Road
Wrightsville, PA 17368
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Phone: (717) 244-0340
Windy Hill on the Campus
1472 Roth’s Church Road, Suite 103
Spring Grove, PA 17362
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Phone: (717) 225-0733