Infant teething toys recalled due to choking hazard

About 14,400 Winkel Colorburst teething toys are being recalled because they could be a choking hazard. The toys have multi-color plastic tubing inserted into a plastic cube with rattle beads inside the tubes. The firm has received four reports of plastic tubes breaking. No injuries have been reported.

The model number and lot code are printed on the center of the cube and on the hang-tag and product packaging near the UPC code. Only activity balls with the following lot codes are included in this recall: 206880 DH; 206880 EH; 206880 HH; 206871 EH.



Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from infants and return it to the store where purchased or contact Manhattan Toy for a full refund.

The toys were sold at toy stores nationwide and online at http://www.manhattantoy.com and other websites from May 2015 through September 2016 for about $15.

They are made in China.