Lancaster man facing felony drug-dealing charges after raid uncovers $45,000 in heroin

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is behind bars and facing charges after detectives found $45,000 in heroin at his Lancaster City home.

Cesar Bastardo-Rosario, 26, is facing charges of felony drug-dealing after a raid at his home revealed a drug-dealing operation.

On July 11, Lancaster County Drug Task Force raided Bastardo-Rosario’s home in the first block of W. Strawberry Street.

Detectives found 157 grams of heroin along with 119 grams of a cutting agent, along with drug-packaging supplies.

Detectives estimated that if the heroin was broken down for street sales worth an estimated $45,000.

The also found $26,155 in cash and an “owe sheet” or a written document of who owed Bastardo-Rosario money at the time of the raid.

The Task Force said that Bastardo-Rosario was dealing heroin in the city and around Lancaster County.

He is currently in Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail. The investigation is ongoing.