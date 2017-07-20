× Lebanon man arrested for alleged heroin deal

LEBANON — A 24-year-old Lebanon man was arrested as part of a Lebanon County Drug Task Force enforcement effort on Wednesday.

According to a police press release, Victor Omar Roman, 24, of the 700 block of Willow Street, was observed making a suspected drug transaction with two individuals on the 400 block of Gannon Street. The unnamed subjects were contacted by police, and found to be in possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia, and admitted they had purchased eight bags of heroin from Roman in exchange for $60.

Roman was taken into custody without incident on Gannon Street, and transported to Lebanon County Central Booking, where he was processed, arraigned and transported to Lebanon County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.