Lebanon police investigating Wednesday night shots-fired incident

LEBANON — Lebanon police are investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday night on the 300 block of N. 5th Street.

Officers were called to the scene at 10:51 p.m. They found two spent shell casings and two bullet holes in the vehicle belonging to the victim of the shooting.

Police learned that the victim, a 27-year-old male, had just parked his car and was removing his child, a toddler, from the vehicle when two shots were fired at him. Both bullets hit the vehicle. No one was injured.

The suspect was in a vehicle that stopped near the victim before the suspect opened fire. Police believe the victim was specifically targeted, and that the suspect is familiar to him. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a sedan.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Lebanon City Police at (717) 272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at (717) 270-9800.