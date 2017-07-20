× Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dies of apparent suicide, according to TMZ

LOS ANGELES — Chester Bennington, a singer with the band Linkin Park, has died of an apparent suicide, according to TMZ.

The celebrity gossip site reports that Los Angeles County police say the singer hanged himself at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates. His body was discovered before 9 a.m.

Bennington was married, and the father of six children by two wives.

The singer reportedly struggled with drugs and alcohol for years, TMZ said. He had said in the past he had considered committing suicide because he had been abused as a child by an older male.

Bennington was reportedly close to Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, who committed suicide by hanging in May. Thursday would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday, TMZ said.

The band has had a string of hits over the years, including “Faint,” “In the End” and “Crawling.”

Linkin Park was scheduled to perform with Blink-182 at a concert in Hersheypark Stadium on July 30.