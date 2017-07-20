× Macy’s loss prevention officer arrested for allegedly failing to disclose he had removed a handgun during stop

HARRISBURG — A Macy’s loss prevention officer was arrested after failing to disclose that he had removed a firearm after conducting a stop on two juveniles at the Harrisburg Mall, according to Lower Swatara Township police.

Brandon Jovan Osswald, 20, was charged with receiving stolen property, obstruction of justice, tampering with evidence, and obstructing administration of law or governmental function, police said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday. Osswald, a loss prevention officer, conducted a stop of two juveniles and removed a handgun from one of them. When Swatara Township Police arrived to assist, Osswald did not tell them he took the firearm. A member of the Harrisburg Mall Security team, which assisted on the initial stop, informed Swatara Township police that the handgun had been taken.

Osswald was then arrested.

After an investigation, it was determined that the gun had been stolen from a neighboring jurisdiction, police say.