PA Dept. of Health recommends tips for residents to stay safe during heatwave

RED LION, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Central Pennsylvania is experiencing a heat wave this week which means it is important to take precautions to stay safe.

According to the CDC, more than 600 Americans die each year from the extreme heat.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health recommends residents make they drink enough water throughout the day, stay inside in the air conditioning as much as possible and avoid caffeine or alcohol.

In extreme heat, the Department of Health advises residents to check on those who may be at a higher risk for heat-related illnesses, including infants and people ages 65 or older.

For more information on the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, click here.