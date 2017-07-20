× Pequea man facing charges for shots fired incident in November

LANCASTER, Pa — Police have arrested a man who they say fired shots in the air during an argument in Lancaster City .

Hector Tyrone Morales, of Pequea, is facing multiple charges including simple assault, endangering the welfare of children and he fired shots into the air during an argument on November, 2016.

Police responded 300 block of South Queen Street around 7:30 p.m. on November 9, for reports of shots fired. Through investigation, police determined that Morales got a handgun out of a vehicle and fired shots over the heads and in the direction of the other half of the dispute. He then fled in a Cadillac sedan, last seen heading North on South Queen Street.

Pennsylvania State Parole had searched for Morales as a Fugitive From Justice. A potential address came up for Morales in Pequea, Lancaster County.

On June 12, police arrested Morales without incidence at a residence on Bridge Valley Rd in Pequea.

He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail as well as a State Parole Detainer.