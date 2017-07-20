× Reminder: Beware of the signs of heat exhaustion as you work or play outside during a heat wave

HARRISBURG — With Central Pennsylvania in the throes of a heat wave this week, Patient First is warning residents to be wary of the health risks associated with working and playing outside under high temperatures and humidity.

Excessive heat can cause several health problems including heat exhaustion, Patient First said in a press release Thursday.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

Profuse sweating

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Rapid heartbeat

Skin that feels cool and moist

Muscle cramps

If you see someone suffering from these symptoms, move them to a cooler location, apply cool wet cloths to their body, and give them cool water to drink. If the person vomits or refuses to drink, call 9-1-1. Heat exhaustion can lead to heart stroke.

How can you avoid heat-related illnesses?

Wear light-weight, light colored clothing made of breathable material, like cotton.

Stay hydrated. Drink water throughout the day.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity on hot days.

If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in a cool place.

Air-conditioning is the best way to protect against heat-related illness. If you do not have air-conditioning at home during extreme heat. Try to spend time in air-conditioned locations such as a shopping mall, public library, or public health sponsored heat-relief shelter in your area.