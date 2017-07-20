× Scheduling conflict scratches Nelly’s appearance at Florida Georgia Line’s THE SMOOTH TOUR 2017

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Fans who wanted to hear a live version of Nelly’s “Hot in Herre” or Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise” remix featuring the rap/hip-hop artist will have to wait for another opportunity to do so.

Hershey Entertainment announced this evening that Nelly will no longer be appearing at Hersheypark Stadium Saturday apart of the country music duo’s THE SMOOTH TOUR 2017 because of a scheduling conflict.

Due to a scheduling conflict, @Nelly_Mo will unfortunately no longer be appearing at @FLAGALine show this on 7/22 at #Hersheypark Stadium. pic.twitter.com/RJjsHvNsyP — Hershey PA (@HersheyPA) July 20, 2017

Up-and-coming country acts Chris Lane and Morgan Wallen are still scheduled to perform.

Hershey Entertainment says the show’s start time (7 p.m.) has not changed.