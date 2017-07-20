Small plane flown by Carlisle pilot crashes in Delaware

SANDTOWN, Delaware — Police, Federal Aviation Administration, and National Transportation Safety Board agents are investigating a small plane crash involving a pilot from Carlisle that happened Thursday morning, Delaware State Police say.

The crash happened at 9:20 a.m. The pilot, Robert E. Waring, 52, of Carlisle, was flying a 1964 Grumman G-164 fixed-wing, single-engine crop duster over a cornfield in the 900 block of Mahan Corner Road. After spraying the corn, Waring tried to regain altitude, but clipped some electrical wires on the west side of the roadway, police say. This caused him to lose control of the plane and crash into a bean field on the west side of the road.

Waring was extracted from the aircraft by firefighters and other emergency personnel. He was transported by EMS to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital before being flown to Christiana Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition, police say.