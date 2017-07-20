Steamy Thursday ahead with heat indices near 100 degrees for many

HAZY, HOT, AND HUMID: Temperatures reach their peak for the end of the week. It’s a warm and stuffy start with some patchy areas of haze and fog. Temperatures being in the upper 60s to middle 70s. Strong sunshine warms the region fast. By the afternoon, readings reach the lower to middle 90s. Factor in the uncomfortable humidity levels, and heat indices feel close to 100 degrees! A stray thunderstorm is possible Wednesday, but most stay dry. An isolated late afternoon strong to severe thunderstorm is possible again Thursday as a front drifts nearby to the north. However, it does appear most stay dry. The threat remains through the evening, and then it’s warm and soupy for the overnight period. Readings fall into the upper 60s to middle 70s. Temperatures are still very hot Friday, and the chance for a thunderstorm or two remains, Readings are in the lower 90s, with heat indices in the middle 90s to near 100 degrees in some locations.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Temperatures still hover near 90 degrees through the weekend, but a nearby front increases the chance for showers and thunderstorms. We’ll have to watch the severe weather threat both days, but for now there is a better chance on Sunday compared to Saturday. Temperatures hover on either side of the 90 degrees mark depending on clouds and thunderstorm timing. There’s no break from the humidity either! Heat indices are in the lower to middle 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is more of the same, with heat, humidity, and an isolated thunderstorm. However, humidity levels start to come down a touch later in day. Tuesday brings lower temperatures and much more comfortable air. Humidity levels feel wonderful. There’s plenty of sunshine too. Temperatures are in the lower 80s. Wednesday remains sunny with readings in the lower to middle 80s.

Have a great Thursday!