× Steelton woman arrested for alleged assault of a juvenile at elementary school

STEELTON — A 35-year-old Steelton woman is facing charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct stemming from a May 9 incident at Steelton-Highspire Elementary School, Swatara Township police say.

Shirena Joseph, of the 700 block of Second Street, was arrested on July 10, police say. She allegedly assaulted a juvenile at the school.

No further details were available.