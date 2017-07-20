× Turkey Hill looks to fill 400 positions at hiring event August 2

LANCASTER — Turkey Hill Minit Markets is seeking to fill 400 new associate positions during a hiring event on August 2.

The event will take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Turkey Hill stores across the state. Available positions include all levels of store management and full- and part-time store associates.

Interested parties are asked to fill out an application on Turkey Hill’s website, where the requirements for each position are posted, and then visit the nearest Turkey Hill store to interview during the hiring event’s hours. Each interview should last about 20-30 minutes. Applicants are asked to bring a photo ID to the interview.

“Our last hiring event, in May, was a great success — but our dynamic business continues to create staffing needs at all levels of store operations to ensure the best possible customer service,” said Turkey Hill President Bill Mullen in a press release announcing the event. “For people with a rockstar attitude and a commitment to giving our customers the rockstar treatment they deserve, these are exciting opportunities with advancement potential.”