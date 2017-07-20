Watch Live: O.J. Simpson’s Parole hearing

​

NEVADA– Today at 1:00 p.m. EST, O.J. Simpson will appear via video link before a parole board.

Testimony at the hearing will be limited to Simpson, his representation, an any victims of the crime that Simpson is being considered for parole for. The victim of his crime is expected to say that Simpson should receive parole for the crime.

At the end of the hearing, the board will deliberate.

Four votes are needed to reach a decision to grant or deny parole. If there is not a unanimous decision, additional members will be contacted until there are four votes. If the decision is to deny parole, a rehearing will be scheduled. If parole is granted, Simpson may not be released until on or after October 1, 2017.

Simpson is being considered for parole for an aggregated sentence term of four concurrent sentences of 12-72 months each for the Use of a Deadly Weapon Enhancement to Robbery and two consecutive sentences of 18-72 months each for Assault with a Deadly Weapon. These sentences are running consecutive to each other and consecutive to the four concurrent 12-72 month terms.

