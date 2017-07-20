× York man arrested for DUI twice in a 2-hour span

YORK COUNTY — A 35-year-old York man was stopped twice for DUI during a two-hour span, according to Southwest Regional Police.

Rodney Lee Lehr III was stopped by police on Route 116 in the area of Colonial Valley Road in North Codorus Township Saturday at 2:45 a.m., police say. He failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. He was taken to a local hospital to have blood drawn for testing, He was released to a a friend that signed a police department responsibility form stating he would not allow Lehr to drive for 12 hours.

At 4:15 a.m. — 30 minutes after Lehr was released from custody — the same officer who stopped him the first time observed Lehr driving his vehicle on Route 116 in Heidelberg Township. He was stopped again, and field test indicated he was still too intoxicated to drive. Police took him to a local hospital for another blood draw to determine his level of intoxication.

This time, police say, Lehr was required to remain at the York County Booking Center until he became sober.

Police say charges are pending in the case.