× York man wanted in alleged drive-by shooting arrested by US Marshals

HARRISBURG — A York man accused of shooting at another man from his vehicle in March was arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals, the U.S. Marshals Service announced in a press release.

Marshals and task force officers from the Middle District of Pennsylvania arrested Brian J. Freeman, 23, without incident in the 500 block of Madison Avenue. Freeman was turned over to authorities pending judicial proceedings, according to U.S. Marshal Martin Pane.

Freeman allegedly shot at a victim from his vehicle on March 25. An arrest warrant was issued two days later by York County Magisterial District Judge James H. Morgan, charging Freeman with aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, firearms not to be carried without license, and recklessly endangering another person.

“The top priority of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force is to arrest violent offenders, especially those who use guns against our citizens,” Pane said in the release. “This arrest takes a dangerous suspect off the streets, and provides the victim with some measure of justice.”

The USMS worked jointly in this investigation with personnel from the York City Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, York County Sheriff’s Department, the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, Harrisburg Bureau of Police and Swatara Township Police Department.