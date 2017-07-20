York Regional police investigating hit and run incident … involving a boat

WINDSOR BOROUGH, York County — York Area Regional Police are investigating a potential hit and run case…involving a boat.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched in response to a hit and run call Wednesday at 10:07 p.m. in Windsor Borough. Officers arrived to find a boat in the road, separated from its boat trailer. Officers located the trailer nearby, but the truck that was hauling it had fled the scene.

The investigating officer found the truck that was hauling the boat later in another borough. The truck was damaged, but no driver was present.

Police are waiting to hear from the driver of the truck to determined what occurred and why the driver would leave the boat in the roadway. The boat was impounded until the investigation is complete.