Busy street in downtown Lancaster briefly closed due to ‘chicken sludge’ spill

LANCASTER — A busy intersection in the middle of the city was briefly closed Friday morning while work crews cleaned up a non-hazardous spill of “chicken sludge,” according to Lancaster County dispatch.

The spill occurred at the intersection of Prince and Lemon Streets between 7 and 8 a.m. A worker at the scene said a Valley Proteins truck carrying the sludge had to brake quickly to avoid an ambulance that was running through the intersection, causing some of the sludge to spill out.

Valley Proteins is a company that collects and recycles animal processing waste from the food industry, providing waste disposal for restaurants, supermarkets, slaughterhouses and poultry processing facilities throughout the mid-Atlantic, according to its website.

One lane of Prince street was reopened to traffic at 9 a.m., Lancaster police said.