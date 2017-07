× Crews evacuate apartment building in Cumberland County after detecting high levels of Carbon Monoxide

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are evacuating an apartment building after a Carbon Monoxide detector went off.

Crews arrived to the building in the 4100 block of Elk Court in Hampden Townhip and found high levels of Carbon Monoxide.

This led crews to begin evacuating the building, but it is unknown how many people have been evacuated.