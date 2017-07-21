× Harrisburg man arrested for allegedly robbing 2 banks in 2 days

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg man is under arrest after allegedly robbing two banks in two days.

Nathan C. Griggs, 52, was taken into custody by the Baltimore County Police Department in the early Monday morning. Police believe he fled to Baltimore after robbing the First National Bank on the 2000 block of N. Progress Avenue in Harrisburg on July 14. The Susquehanna Township Police Department investigated that robbery.

One day earlier, Swatara Township police say Griggs robbed the First National Bank on the 4200 block of Derry Street in Harrisburg, entering the bank and demanding cash without displaying a weapon.

Griggs is currently being held in Dauphin County Prison, police say.

No one was injured in either incident.