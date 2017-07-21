Kids beat the heat and keep it cool at summer camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLASTOWN, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- The lingering hot weather may have some people completely worn out from the heat and humidity, while others seem to have endless amounts of energy.

FOX 43 dropped by Summer Adventure Day Camp to see how kids are holding up in the heat.

It's another hot day out, but many of the kids we met still manage to keep it cool.

Many of the kids at play had a few things to say about Friday's forecast

Ryan Markel, 6, called it "sweaty."

Connor Semon, 9, said "it's really sweaty right now."

Lance Fimian, 11, said "it's really hot."

In case you hadn't noticed, it's hot. Emily Coblentz, 11, and Keeana Estrada, 11, made a sign to prove it.

It states 'FOX 43, heatwave at Summer Adventure Day Camp.

But about the heat, Coblentz said "I don't like it."

The heat doesn't have these kickball players beat, at least not most of them.

"It gets me energized, and whenever it's time for me to go home I can usually take a nap or something," Semon said.

"It's hot. It's kind of hard to kick the ball, but really when you're trying to focus on the game, you really don't think about it that much," Fimian said.

Emily Huber, 11, said "I didn't join the game because I was really hot, but I probably will join later."

Huber may have the right idea as Summer Adventure Day Camp co-director Julia Snyder makes sure campers don't get overheated.

"It's miserable. It's sticky, its humid. We have a water jug that we usually fill up four, five times a day. Kids all bring their own water, and we have ice packs and everything to keep cool," Snyder said.

Peyton Breon, 10, said "stay in the shade, and swimming."

"It's fun to play in the pool, and it's hot and sweaty, drink lots of water," Huber said.

Water is something these kids can't seem to get enough of on a day like this.

"It's a really hot day. I don't like really going out in the heat, i just like going into the pool

No matter how hot it is, the high temps are no match for these kids at camp.

"Surprisingly, they spend the majority of the day out in the field, out in the sun. We're actually very fortunate we have a lot of shade here, a lot of the younger kids will hang out in the shade," Snyder said.

Keeana Estrada said "it's really fun here at Summer Adventure Day Camp, because there's a lot of things to do here."

"It's fun, right guys? But it's still really hot," Snyder said.

The kids spent most of their morning at camp playing games, then they had lunch. The kids headed to the pool before it got too hot, and spent most of the afternoon there to cool off.