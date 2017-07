× Linkin Park cancels North American tour

Linkin Park has canceled its North American tour, according to TMZ.

The cancellation comes a day after the band’s frontman, Chester Bennington, committed suicide.

The band’s rep told TMZ that the group couldn’t think about the tour’s future because of the devastating news.

Linkin Park was scheduled to perform with Blink-182 at a concert in Hersheypark Stadium on July 30.

TMZ adds that Live Nation will have refunds available for fans.