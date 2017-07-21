× Man convicted of 2015 York County murder

YORK, Pa. — The man accused of murdering Ruby Mercado on August 29th, 2015 has been convicted in York today.

Kameron Orr, 26, of York was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshall Task force in September 2015, wanted for questioning regarding the shooting death of Ruby Mercado, who was found in her van along the 200 Block of North Hartley street around 3am on August 29th, 2015.

Today, a jury convicted Orr of first degree murder, according to court documents. He faces sentencing on August 24th.