× Man receiving medical attention after being stuck in storage tank at Ski Roundtop

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A man is receiving medical attention after being stuck in a storage tank at Ski Roundtop.

According to sources, a contract worker who was working on the septic system, fell into a tall structure and suffered a head injury.

Crews were able to free him and he is breathing and alert.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.