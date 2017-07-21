× Man, woman face charges after passing out in vehicle with two children in back seat

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–Two people face charges after leaving a baby and a toddler in the back seat of a car while they were passed out in the front.

New Holland police responded to a parking lot in the 100 block of East Main Street on July 12 around 8:45 p.m.

Officers determined that Amanda Wagner, 30, and Christopher Carter, 31, were under the influence and possessed synthetic marijuana.

The children, a seven-week-old girl and a two-year-old boy, were turned over to Children and Youth services, according to the release.

Wagner and Carter are charged with possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance and endangering the welfare of children.