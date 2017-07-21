× Mattel opens new distribution center in Lebanon County

JONESTOWN, Lebanon County — Mattel announced the opening of a new 1 million-square-foot distribution center in the Gateway Logistics Park area of Jonestown.

The center will warehouse Mattel products, including Mega Brands, and eventually Fisher-Price. It is expected to generate up to 400 jobs in Lebanon County during peak season, the company said in a press release.

“We are excited to open our newest distribution center in Jonestown,” said Philippe Lambotte, Senior Vice President, Global Logistics and Planning, Global Development and Product Supply, Mattel. “This facility is centrally located to our customers in the region, allowing us to serve them more rapidly and efficiently. In addition, we are proud to create more job opportunities for our neighbors in the community and help the local workforce.”

Located at the junction of Interstate 81 and Interstate 78, the new Class A building features 36-foot clear heights, nearly 15,000 square feet of office space, dedicated automobile and distribution ingress/egress points and up to 450 secured off-building trailer storage stalls.

Mattel entered a long-term lease agreement with MRP Industrial and Clarion Partners joint-venture for the development of the facility in September 2016.