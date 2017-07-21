Minor League baseball players take seven hour, $600+ Uber ride to make it in time for their game

NEW MEXICO– Four Minor League Baseball players took a seven-hour Uber ride from Arizona to Albuquerque in order to make their Monday night game on time.

According to Bleacher Report, the trip cost the players $683.52.

Minor league IF D.J. Peterson posted the route on his Twitter account.

Peterson, along with first baseman Dan Vogelbach and pitchers Pat Light and Mark Lowe were lucky enough to find the Uber driver to make the trip.

Unfortunately, the team lost their game on Monday evening, but the Uber driver got a five-star rating for the gig.