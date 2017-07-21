× New York man convicted of dumping York County murder victim along I-83 last August

YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A New York man who dumped the body of a York County football player along Interstate 83 in Springfield Township last August has been convicted.

Luis Quinones, of Brooklyn, was found guilty Friday of firearms not to be carried without a license, abuse of a corpse and related charges, according to York County District Attorney Tom Kearney.

The body of Shannon Martin, 36, was found by a passerby around 4 a.m. on August 12.

Investigators learned that the incident occurred at the York City home of 28-year-old Kevin Brightful. Quinones got into an altercation with Martin at the residence and gunfire erupted — the victim was shot several times.

Martin’s body was then loaded into a vehicle by Brightful and Quinones and driven to the location where the corpse was found.

The two were arrested less than a week after the body was found.

Brightful awaits trial on charges including the first-degree murder of Martin.