× PA teachers union president nominated to serve as Secretary of Labor and Industry

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Jerry Oleksiak has been nominated by Gov. Tom Wolf to serve as Secretary of Labor and Industry.

Oleksiak is head of the state’s teachers union and has over three decades of classroom experience as a special education teacher.

“Throughout his 32 years in the classroom and as a voice for hundreds of thousands of workers across Pennsylvania, Jerry has been dedicated to improving education and training, and the support of family-sustaining jobs,” Governor Wolf said in the release. “I am confident that Jerry can lead the Department of Labor and Industry to build on our improving business climate to encourage companies to locate and expand in Pennsylvania and to provide apprenticeships and other job training programs so workers have the skills to succeed in the 21st century economy.”

Oleksiak, who has climbed the ranks of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, is excited, to say the least.

“I thank the governor for the opportunity to join his administration,” Oleksiak states in the release. “I have always fought for working families and I see this as a great opportunity to help create good-paying, family-sustaining jobs across our state.

“No matter where you live or what you do for a living, Governor Wolf and I want to make sure that all Pennsylvanians have jobs that can open doors for a better future for their families,” he added. “That makes sense for our state’s economy, the businesses that create jobs, and the men and women who make our state work.”

Oleksiak received a Master’s degree in Education after completing his Bachelor’s in International Relations. He earned his teaching certificate at Saint Joseph’s University in social studies.

The previous secretary, Kathy Manderino, is set to join the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.