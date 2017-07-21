× Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate stayed at 5 percent in June, Department of Labor says

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate remained unchanged in June, continuing to hold at 5 percent, according to a report issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor on Friday.

The commonwealth’s unemployment rate remains above that of the United States, which stands at 4.4 percent — up one-tenth of a percentage point from May.

For the year, the Pennsylvania and national unemployment rates both declined by one-half of a percentage point from this time last year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force was down 1,000 over the month to 6,475,000. Resident employment decreased by 3,000, while the unemployment count rose by 2,000, the state Department of Labor said.

Pennsylvania’s non-farm jobs count was up 6,100 to 5,936,400 in June. Although seven of the eleven supersectors added jobs, the largest movement was a decline of 6,000 in education and health services. The two largest increases both resulted in record highs – professional and business services was up 4,900 to 813,800 and leisure and hospitality rose 4,600 to 573,500.

Total non-farm jobs in Pennsylvania were up 1.3 percent from June 2016, while jobs in the United States were up 1.6 percent. Seven supersectors in the commonwealth added jobs over the year, with three adding more than 20,000. The largest increase over the past 12 months was in education and health services (up 29,800), while the largest decline was in manufacturing (down 12,200).