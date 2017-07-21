× Police seek suspects that pointed handgun at victims inside their home

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking the suspect(s) who pointed a handgun at victims in their own home.

On July 21 around 3:30 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Autumn Drive in Williams Township to an apartment.

Upon arrival, police learned that the victims were sleeping inside the residence, when they heard a knock at the door.

As the victim opened the door, an unknown male suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and attempted to enter the residence.

At that time, both victims pushed the door closed and locked it before calling 911 to report the incident.

The victims saw a second unknown suspect running from the scene on foot with a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Lykens at 717-362-9997.