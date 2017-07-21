× Primanti Brothers celebrates Lancaster opening by offering free sandwiches for a year to its first 100 customers

LANCASTER — Primanti Brothers is celebrating the opening of its Lancaster locataion by giving away free sandwiches for a year to the first 100 customers through the door.

The restaurant, located at 1659 Lititz Pike in the Lancaster Shopping Center, will open on July 26, according to a press release.

Hungry fans can join in an opening celebration tailgate beginning at 5:00 a.m. Doors will open for the first 100 tailgaters around 10 a.m., and will open to the public at 11 a.m.

“We’re so excited to be growing in Lancaster,” said David Head, Primanti Bros. CEO. “And for those fans willing to us for our opening tailgate – we’ve got a great day planned.”

Early tailgaters can expect samples of Primanti’s food, beverages, games and a parking lot DJ. In addition to being one of the first customers through the door, tailgaters also become lifetime members of the Lancaster 100 Club – an honor that means a year’s supply of free sandwiches at Primanti’s newest location. Coupons for the Lancaster 100 Club will be distributed at 10 a.m.

Since 1933, Primanti Bros. has been a dining institution in Pittsburgh. The “Almost Famous” Primanti Bros. sandwich is built between two slices of crusty Italian bread. It’s piled high with a choice of grilled meat, an optional egg, secret recipe sweet-and-sour slaw, fresh-cut fries and two tomato slices.

Unlike the restaurant’s original location, the Primanti Bros. in Lancaster will open as a full-service restaurant with a large bar, many televisions and an indoor/outdoor patio.