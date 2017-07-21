× Red Lion woman facing child endangerment charges after four-year-old found running around alone

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Red Lion woman is facing child endangerment charges after a four-year-old was found running around alone.

Danielle McDonald, 25, is facing endangering the welfare of a child charges for the incident.

On June 14 just before 11 a.m., State Police in York responded to E. High Street in Red Lion Borough for a report of a four-year-old running around with no supervision.

An investigation revealed the the child ran away from the residence and McDonald actively searched for the child after knowing he was missing for approximately forty minutes to an hour.

This incident had occurred approximately three to four times in the same week.