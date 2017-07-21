Strong to severe storms possible both Saturday and Sunday

STRONG STORMS FOR THE WEEKEND

This evening is quiet but very hot and steamy. Temperatures fall from 90 degrees to the 80s but stay there until late tonight. Overnight lows are quite warm again in the lower 70s. We begin the day hazy sunshine but will need to keep a watchful eye to the sky heading into the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms are quite possible. The area is under a SLIGHT risk, a 2 on a scale of 1 to 5 threat. Thunderstorms will have the potential to

produce damaging winds of 60mph or greater, very heavy rain, and small hail up to the size of quarters. The tornado threat is low for Saturday but increases for Sunday. The severe weather threat continues for the second of the weekend. With a similar set up to Saturday, and the timing from early afternoon into the early evening, a SLIGHT risk has been issued for the entire area. Temperatures, still very warm, climb to near 90 Saturday, with mid and upper 80s for Sunday.

NEXT WEEK

As a cold front swings through, a few showers and thunderstorms are still likely. You’ll feel the heat and humidity is still around too. Readings are warm in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, however, by Tuesday, an area of high pressure brings a couple of nice days. Temperatures fall back to the lower and middle 80s, and drier air works in lowering the humidity. Next storm chance comes in Thursday.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather team!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist