Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey hosts ‘Straws & Stripes’ music festival Saturday

LONDONDERRY TWP., DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- The Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey will hold its annual 'Straws and Stripes' music festival Saturday to benefit veterans.

The festival will celebrate new releases of beer, wine and ciders focused around strawberries from Lancaster County. In addition, guests can enjoy a variety of music acts including national recording artists Phil Vassar and Lee Greenwood.

The gates open at 1 p.m. Saturday. Phil Vassar is scheduled to take the stage around 5:30 p.m. followed by Lee Greenwood. The music will conclude with a fireworks finale around 9 p.m.

A portion of the tickets sold will be donated to the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

Tickets cost $25. For more information and to purchase tickets click here.