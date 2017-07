× Crews on scene of 3-alarm fire in Lebanon County

NORTH LEBANON TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — Emergency crews are on scene of a 3-alarm fire at a car wash on the 1700 block of Cumberland Street in North Lebanon Township.

According to 911 dispatch, a call came in around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday for a car on fire, inside of a car wash.

The fire quickly grew to 3-alarms.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.