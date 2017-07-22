× Crews searching Susquehanna River after jet skier reports seeing body in water

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.– Water rescue crews are on the Susquehanna River, looking for a possible body in the water.

A jet skier reported seeing the remains in the river around 5:00 p.m.

Nearly one dozen boats from both Lancaster and York Counties were called to the scene near the Long Level Marina on Long Level Road.

So far, nothing has been found, however several boats are still searching the water.

FOX43 has a crew at the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.