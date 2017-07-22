Severe storms possible Sunday, gorgeous week ahead

SLIGHT SEVERE RISK: We have another slight risk for severe weather heading into Sunday. The main threats Sunday will be winds gusting 60+MPH, hail up to the size of quarters, flash flooding and a low tornado threat. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 80s. Thunderstorms will develop in the mid-to-late afternoon. These will be much more isolated than Saturday’s storms and will have a slightly higher potential of turning severe. A few storms will redevelop last into the early morning hours of Monday.

HUMIDITY CLEARING OUT: After Monday morning’s storms, humidity values will drop significantly for a good portion of the work week. We may see more storms heading into Thursday and Friday, but we’ll feel much more comfortable for most of the week.

GORGEOUS WEEK IN STORE: Highs will only reach the low-to-mid 80s for most of next week. We will see abundant sunshine combined with lower humidity, which means this is the week to get outdoors and enjoy before shower chances come back to finish the work week.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long