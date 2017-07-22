Stewartstown Parade honors firefighter Lt. Denny DeVoe & 99-year old WWII veteran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEWARTSTOWN, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- It was a day of remembering and honoring heroes in part of York County.

It was a hot day at the Stewartstown Annual Carnival, but despite the heat and on and off rain, hundreds came out to the last night, where two men were honored during the annual parade.

A Eureka Volunteer Fire Department engine served as a tribute to a fallen hero - Harrisburg Fire Lieutenant Dennis "Denny" DeVoe. He was a volunteer firefighter there, and today, he led off the Stewartstown parade in spirit.

"That's the least we could do to honor Denny and all the years and dedication and sacrifice he did and the ultimate sacrifice he did, protecting the community and its citizens," said Ira Walker Jr., Chief of Eureka Volunteer Fire Department.

Another Grand Marshal for the parade? 99-year-old Robert Bush, a World War 2 veteran from Stewartstown, soon to be 100-years-young.

"The lord has been good to me or I wouldn't be here today," said Sergeant Bush.

He says he just wanted the rain to stay away.

"I would be disappointed if the music is cancelled or something like that. I like to dance," said Bush.

Planning for the parade in this wicked weather was nothing but "A mess. It's been pretty hot this morning this morning to get the lineup and get the numbers out," said Parade Chairman, David Ober. He's also President of the Eureka Volunteer Fire Department.

"We started this morning when the sun was out, and it was pretty oppressive, but we have plenty of water for the guys and gals to drink," said Chief Walker.

Still, hundreds watch as firetrucks and floats go by, and kiddies collect their candy.

The parade is a part of the annual carnival, and organizers say they're accustomed to it "raining on their parade."

"This is our third year of having rain, and we wish mother nature would look down on us and give us some sunshine," added Ober.

The Eureka Volunteer Fire Department says the annual carnival took a slight profit loss this year because of storms and the heat but were happy to have a successful final night.