‘Straws and Stripes’ music festival in Dauphin County raises money for veterans

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey held its annual ‘Straws and Stripes’ music festival on Saturday.

The event aims to raise money for veterans and their families.

People who attended, had the chance to enjoy the new releases of strawberry-themed beers, wines and ciders.

Despite the rain, popular country artists Phil Vassar and Lee Greenwood took the stage to headline the event.

Organizers say the festival is a great way to raise money and show appreciation to those who have served.

“We have a group of combat veterans that we work with and they meet the needs of other soldiers,” said Mike Wilson, owner of The Vineyard at Hershey. “One hundred percent of what they raise goes to past soldiers helping and that’s why we support this cause,” he added.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.