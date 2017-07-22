UPDATE: Crews call off search in Susquehanna River

UPDATE:

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.– Rescue crews have ended a water rescue/search in the Susquehanna River.

The call came in around 5:00 p.m. in the area of the Long Level Marina in Lower Windsor Township, York County.

A jet skier reported seeing a possible body in the water. Boats and crews from York and Lancaster Counties were called in to search the water.

Around 7:00 p.m., a garbage can lid was found floating in the water. Crews found no other evidence to indicate a body was in the water. They believe the lid is what the jet ski operator may have seen. At that point, the search was called off and it will not be resumed.